Cardinal Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 455.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 102,913 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.27. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

