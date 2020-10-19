Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CATM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of CATM stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $898.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.