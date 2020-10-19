Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 117,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 43,920 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 99,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

