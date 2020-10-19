Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

