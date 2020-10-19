Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.
Caretrust REIT stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
