CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.
KMX opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92.
In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $637,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 5,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $555,669.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,292 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,133. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in CarMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 56.3% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 583,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CarMax by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
See Also: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.