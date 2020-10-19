CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $637,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 5,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $555,669.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,292 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,133. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in CarMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 56.3% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 583,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CarMax by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.