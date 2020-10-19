Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Purchases $140,500.00 in Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CCL stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.96.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
Further Reading: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.