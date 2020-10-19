Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Purchases $140,500.00 in Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CCL stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.