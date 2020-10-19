Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

CARR stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

