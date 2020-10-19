Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.72.

NYSE CARS opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $618.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 55.4% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

