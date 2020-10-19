carVertical Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $14,137.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

