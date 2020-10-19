Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.37.

CAT stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

