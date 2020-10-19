Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.37.

CAT stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after buying an additional 244,949 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 292,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 83,578.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

