CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

CBIZ stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $839,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,892.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,900 shares of company stock worth $1,333,475. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $41,390,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 486,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

