Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.69. Centogene shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 7,891 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kempen & Co assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a market cap of $215.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centogene by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

