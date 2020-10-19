Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Short Interest Update

Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CERPQ opened at $0.03 on Monday. Cereplast has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Cereplast
