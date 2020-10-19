Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Receives $199.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.
In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
CRL stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,674. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $250.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.51.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
