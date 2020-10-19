Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Receives $199.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

CRL stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,674. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $250.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.51.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

