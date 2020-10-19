Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $84.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.