Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,417,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $495.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

