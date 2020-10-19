CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $6.19. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 7,830 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

