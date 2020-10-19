Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $119.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.