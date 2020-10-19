Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress is set to benefit from improved offerings and the BuildASign acquisition. The company has expanded its product line to include a wide variety of offerings to meet customers' needs. Also, its investment in technology and expansion of its production & IT capacity augur well for long-term growth. Moreover, the company remains committed toward increasing the wealth of its shareholders through share repurchase programs. Over the past three months, Cimpress’ shares have outperformed the industry. However, low demand environment, owing to the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, remains a major concern for its small and medium-scale businesses. Notably, the company has not provided earnings and revenue projections for the first quarter and fiscal 2021. Further, high debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,525. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 149,989 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,651,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.