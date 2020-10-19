CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

CIR stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $592.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.71.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth $313,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

