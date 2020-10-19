Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after purchasing an additional 63,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

