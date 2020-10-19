Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 315,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,549,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

