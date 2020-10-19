CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Announces Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CIT opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.
CIT Group Company Profile
CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.
Featured Article: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.