CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Announces Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CIT opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

