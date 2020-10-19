Citigroup Begins Coverage on Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Champion Iron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of CHPRF stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

