Citigroup Boosts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $24.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE CMC opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after buying an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after buying an additional 2,324,256 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 348,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 254,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 250,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

