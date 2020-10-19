Citigroup Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $76.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. State Street Corp raised its stake in WNS by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WNS by 211.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WNS by 31.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 22.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 26.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.