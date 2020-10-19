Citigroup Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $40.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

