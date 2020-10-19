Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) vs. Commodore Applied Technologies (NYSE:CXIA) Critical Review

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) and Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clean Harbors and Commodore Applied Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 1 2 5 0 2.50 Commodore Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clean Harbors currently has a consensus price target of $78.38, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Clean Harbors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Commodore Applied Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and Commodore Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 3.04% 8.73% 2.65% Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clean Harbors and Commodore Applied Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $3.41 billion 0.96 $97.74 million $1.89 31.07 Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Commodore Applied Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. It also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen segment offers specially designed parts washers; automotive and industrial cleaning products, such as degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, antifreeze, windshield washer fluids, mats, and spill kits; pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water and sludge, and other fluids from customers oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as remove and collect waste fluids found at metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants; and provides containerized waste, vac services, used motor oil collection, and contract blending and packaging services. Clean Harbors, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About Commodore Applied Technologies

Commodore Applied Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental monitoring and engineering services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.