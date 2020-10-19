ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CTR stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 81.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 268.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 172,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 177.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

