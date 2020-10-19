Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

CLFD stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 52.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clearfield by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

