ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.89. ClearPoint Neuro shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,241 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $128.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.75.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 176.52% and a negative net margin of 55.27%. Analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

