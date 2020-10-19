Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $2,899,962.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $2,899,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $2,871,352.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,836,695.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,732,905.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $1,903,625.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $5,760,345.00.

NYSE NET opened at $58.29 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

