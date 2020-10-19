CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 205.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $167.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.57. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

