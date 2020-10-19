Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

