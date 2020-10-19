Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.06. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 43,965 shares.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 2,886.85%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

