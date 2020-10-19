Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $93.00.
CCOI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.13.
NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73.
In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $472,846,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
