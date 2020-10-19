Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.76.

Shares of CTSH opened at $73.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

