CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Now Covered by Analysts at WBB Securities

WBB Securities started coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.98 on Thursday. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.84.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

