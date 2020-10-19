CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at WBB Securities

WBB Securities began coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

CWBR opened at $0.98 on Thursday. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.84.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

