Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 900 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.7% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $29,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after acquiring an additional 629,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,642,000 after acquiring an additional 164,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,937,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.45. 25,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,216. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

