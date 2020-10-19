Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $54.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

