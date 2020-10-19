Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,763 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Commerzbank worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.