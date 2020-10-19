Comparing Aphria (APHA) and Its Peers

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aphria and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 110.11%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 90.93%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.60% Aphria Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -78.33 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.69

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

