Comparing Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and GBT Technologies (NASDAQ:GTCH)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Medical and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $560.62 million 1.76 $14.12 million $0.43 42.88 GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.13 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 3.24% 11.69% 3.04% GBT Technologies -463.24% N/A -1,199.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apollo Medical and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Apollo Medical beats GBT Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. In addition, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

