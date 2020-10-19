Comparing Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) and Golden Star Resources (OTCMKTS:GSS)

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) and Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Beadell Resources alerts:

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beadell Resources and Golden Star Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Star Resources has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 61.93%. Given Golden Star Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beadell Resources and Golden Star Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Star Resources $264.74 million 1.84 -$67.43 million $0.16 27.50

Beadell Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Star Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and Golden Star Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Golden Star Resources -16.59% -176.24% 5.50%

Summary

Golden Star Resources beats Beadell Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Beadell Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beadell Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.