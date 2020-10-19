Comparing Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) & MVP (NASDAQ:MVPT)

MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MVP has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MVP and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVP N/A N/A N/A Booking 22.52% 53.57% 12.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MVP and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booking $15.07 billion 4.55 $4.87 billion $102.57 16.33

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than MVP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MVP and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 0 17 12 0 2.41

Booking has a consensus target price of $1,856.04, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Booking’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than MVP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booking beats MVP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

