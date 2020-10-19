Comparing Coastal Financial (CCB) & Its Rivals

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ: CCB) is one of 303 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Coastal Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.8% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 21.70% 10.75% 1.06% Coastal Financial Competitors 18.30% 9.05% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coastal Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Coastal Financial Competitors 4773 10154 6792 426 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Coastal Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coastal Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coastal Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $56.85 million $13.20 million 12.59 Coastal Financial Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 9.47

Coastal Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. Coastal Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans. It also provides remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

