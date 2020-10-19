Comparing Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) & Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Fuling Global has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fuling Global and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Newell Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Newell Brands has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.36%. Given Newell Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Fuling Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuling Global and Newell Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global $151.11 million 0.24 $15.02 million N/A N/A Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.79 $106.60 million $1.70 10.62

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Fuling Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fuling Global and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands -11.39% 16.20% 4.38%

Summary

Newell Brands beats Fuling Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic and paper foodservice products. The company operates through Packaging, Serviceware, and Napkins and Other Disposables segments. It offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastic and paper products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through dealers, wholesalers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company operates in the United States, Europe, Canada, China, and internationally. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

