Comparing Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Office Properties Income Trust (NYSE:OPI)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Retail Value alerts:

70.2% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Retail Value and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 8.77% 2.53% 1.17% Office Properties Income Trust 11.75% 4.35% 1.77%

Volatility and Risk

Retail Value has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Retail Value pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Retail Value and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

Retail Value currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.62%. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. Given Retail Value’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and Office Properties Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.06 $46.75 million $2.46 5.19 Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.48 $30.33 million $6.01 3.47

Retail Value has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Value, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Retail Value on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.